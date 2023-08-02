This just a drill.

People traveling near Virginia Commonwealth University at the Monroe Park Campus on Wednesday should not be alarmed by a heavy police, fire and EMT presence — it’s part of an active shooter training.

Reminder, Richmond Residents!



On August 2nd, 2023, there will be a training exercise at VCU's Monroe Park Campus involving law enforcement, public safety, and emergency management teams. pic.twitter.com/TDgp30wfGR — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) August 1, 2023

A simulated emergency will take place inside the University Student Commons building at 907 Floyd Ave., giving law enforcement, public safety and emergency teams the ability to practice a coordinated response to an emergency in a VCU facility.

Simulated sounds of gunfire and crowd panic will occur in the building. Volunteers will role-play as injured victims and witnesses inside and outside the commons.

The University Student Commons and the Grace E. Harris Hall Auditorium will be closed to the public during the training. Security will be on hand to direct traffic.

The following roads will be closed Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

North Linden Street between Park Avenue and Floyd Avenue.

Floyd Avenue between North Harrison Street and North Cherry Street.

North Cherry Street between Floyd Avenue and West Main Street.

