VCU’s cancer center director vows to help repair decades of broken trust in health care

During college, he visited friends in Chicago and was walking back to the 1972 Cadillac De Ville his father gave him when police stopped him. They pushed him against a wall and took him to the ground, he said. He heard the sound of a handgun click behind his head.

During medical school, he was driving home from a shift in Detroit with his white coat and stethoscope next to him when he was pulled over, he said. He was put in the backseat of a police car and questioned.

During residency in Chicago, he was pulled over, cuffed and put in the back seat of the cruiser, he said. He told the officers he was a doctor at the hospital, but they were skeptical. They asked him the phone number for the hospital, and Winn recited it by heart. They dialed the number and asked if a Dr. Winn worked there. Yes, the person on the other line said. Officers let him go, gave him a warning and never apologized. He was never arrested or charged.

These incidents still upset him. But he isn’t anti-police, he said. His brother is a New York State Police investigator. They reinforced the idea that he should work in a place where he can make a difference.