VCU’s Delta Chi had a history of illegal parties, had been suspended before Adam Oakes died

By December, the chapter’s disciplinary problems had reached the desk of Delta Chi CEO Keith Shriver. He tried to pour cold water on VCU’s allegations, calling them “unspecified” and “informal.” He accused VCU of denying Delta Chi’s right to due process, and he accused Dombert of improperly punishing the chapter.

The chapter’s adult advisor, Aaron Gilbert, requested the cease and desist be lifted, “considering the chapter did everything that was asked by your office” over the past month. Shriver and Gilbert did not respond to requests for comment.

In January 2018, VCU lifted its cease and desist order. Staffer Jennifer Chapman warned that further violations could trigger a suspension of two to four years. Chapman declined to comment for this story.

A week after its punishment was lifted, Delta Chi was again accused of breaking a rule. The fraternity had extended membership offers before it was supposed to, VCU said, so VCU handed down another cease and desist letter, Delta Chi’s second in four months. VCU later acknowledged that several fraternities or sororities had broken this rule, and it did not punish Delta Chi.