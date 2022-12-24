VCU says it needs an influx of $51 million to avoid drastic changes

Administrators at Virginia Commonwealth University have sounded the alarm, saying the university needs $51 million next year to preserve the quality of education the school provides.

There are two ways a college typically increases revenue: by raising the cost of tuition or by appealing to the state for a larger appropriation. VCU will consider both avenues, but both have roadblocks.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin could demand that colleges keep their tuition cost flat. And in an uncertain economy, state leaders might be hesitant to sign a bigger check.

Without an influx of cash, VCU says it can't offer a level of education that meets its standards and that professors and staff will be more likely to leave for better-paying jobs.

“We’re at a critical point where we have to decide if we’re going to erode the quality and the retention of our strong faculty and advisors and staff due to the budgetary problems we’re facing,” Karol Kain Gray, VCU's chief financial officer, said at a board of visitors meeting this month.

In each of the past four years, VCU chose not to raise the cost of tuition. In-state undergraduates pay roughly $28,000 annually for tuition, fees, and room and board. (VCU has raised the cost of fees and housing during that time.)

Last year, Youngkin asked all 15 public colleges in Virginia not to raise tuition. While VCU abided by the governor's request, Gray said keeping tuition flat for a fifth consecutive year wasn't feasible.

Inflation has driven up the cost of utilities, and university employees are due raises promised by the state. VCU needs $6 million for utilities, $26 million to fund the raises, plus $8 million for financial aid and more, Gray said.

To make ends meet, VCU already has cut $64 million in expenses. The university delayed raises to some advisors and professors. It stopped paying for academic journals. It has limited the growth of its online programs, and it has delayed hiring some new employees.

On top of all those cuts, there are amenities VCU would like to pay for but can't, Gray said. That list includes raises for counselors, new online mental health services, expanded online education and new hires. It would take another $14 million to pay for everything on VCU's wish list.

The university has a total budget of roughly $1.4 billion.

"I know some of the board members think we should do more with less, and I think it's important to show you that we have," Gray said. "There's nowhere else to go."

Raising tuition would bring in millions of new dollars. A 3% hike would increase revenue by $13 million, and a 5% increase would yield $20 million.

But the cost to attend VCU – and all colleges in the state – has soared in the past two decades. Since 2006, the price of tuition, fees, and room and board has ballooned an inflation-adjusted 44%.

Last year, when VCU announced it intended to raise tuition, it received complaints from hundreds of students and community members who said they already were struggling to make ends meet.

It's unclear if Youngkin will pressure colleges to tamp down costs again in 2023. Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for the governor, said the administration encourages colleges to put students first and keep costs down.

In the current economy, getting more money from the state could be a challenge. Matt Conrad, VCU's vice president of government relations, said elected officials see possible economic turbulence ahead and will be cautious with new funding.

Youngkin's proposed budget would give VCU $240 million for educational operating expenses, a $17 million increase from this year. The General Assembly and Youngkin will agree on a budget in the spring or early summer.

If the state were to increase its appropriation by $6 million and offer to fully cover the salary adjustments of VCU employees, the university could cover the $51 million need without raising tuition, Gray said.

Another factor in VCU's budget decision is how much cash on hand it will maintain. A certain amount of cash is necessary for VCU to maintain its credit rating – a double-A rating allows VCU greater financial autonomy.

The university currently has double-A ratings from Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

While a $51 million influx would solve VCU's immediate problem, school leaders believe they deserve a larger permanent share of the pie. The way the state funds public colleges doesn't consider the fact that VCU educates more low-income students who have a greater need.

The University of Virginia receives about $11,000 per student in state funding. VCU gets less than $10,000 per student, even though VCU educates significantly more low-income students.

George Mason has it even worse. Mason educates more Pell grant students than any other college in the state, but it receives only $6,000 per student in state funds. The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia is reviewing the model for how colleges are funded.

"The model is broken," Gray said. "The model doesn't recognize the students we educate."

