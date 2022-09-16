 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

VCU settles with family of Adam Oakes, who died in hazing incident, for $995,000

Adam Oakes Vigil

People remembered VCU student Adam Oakes at a March 2021 vigil in Monroe Park. 

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Adam Oakes' father Eric shares a story about the loss of his son in a hazing incident at VCU

Virginia Commonwealth University will pay the family of Adam Oakes nearly $1 million, the school announced Friday, as part of a settlement after Oakes died in 2021 in a fraternity hazing incident. 

The agreement, which includes a payment $995,000, was approved Friday in Fairfax County Circuit Court and includes a number of commitments from VCU to reform its approach to overseeing fraternities and sororities.

An outside investigation conducted in 2021 concluded there are concerns about hazing and binge drinking at VCU that the university has struggled to address.  

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning in February 2021 after a "big-little" party for the VCU chapter of the Delta Chi fraternity. Five former members of the fraternity pleaded guilty or were found guilty of misdemeanor hazing or misdemeanor serving alcohol to a minor. None of the five received jail time. 

VCU permanently banned the fraternity, which had faced numerous claims of rule breaking over several years.

This story will be updated.

