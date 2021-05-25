VCU student Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning, medical examiner rules

Adam Oakes, a Virginia Commonwealth University freshman who was found dead following a fraternity party in February, died of alcohol poisoning, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined.

Oakes' death was caused by ethanol toxicity, said Arkuie Williams, an administrative deputy for the Chief Medical Examiner. Ethanol toxicity is a type of alcohol poisoning. The manner of Oakes' death was an accident, Williams said.

A 19-year-old student from Loudoun County, Oakes was found dead Feb. 27 in a house on the 100 block of West Clay Street, the morning after a Delta Chi fraternity party. His family says he was hazed the night before and told to drink a handle of Jack Daniels whiskey, which contains about 40 shots.

Richmond police and VCU are investigating the incident.

Several questions remain unanswered about Oakes' death, including his blood-alcohol concentration, reports from partygoers that Oakes hit his head on a tree and that his face was discolored when he was found.

Williams said his office can only provide the cause and manner of death.

Delta Chi was suspended immediately after Oakes' death, and VCU has begun an investigation of Greek life on campus.

This story will be updated.