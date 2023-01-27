VCU student struck and killed by vehicle on campus

A Virginia Commonwealth University student was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning near Altria Theater, a VCU administrator said.

Student Mahrokh Khan was hit shortly before 9 a.m. while crossing Laurel and West Main streets on campus, said Aaron J. Hart, VCU's vice president for student affairs.

Khan, a senior majoring in psychology, was transported to VCU Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A statement released by Hart did not provide any information about the driver. It's unclear if the driver remained on the scene.

Richmond police are investigating, a VCU spokesperson said, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

VCU students can receive counseling through the university, and other resources are available through the dean of students, telehealth provider TimelyCare and a service for VCU students' mental and physical health called You@VCU.

An on-campus event scheduled for Friday evening was postponed.

"This is a time of sorrow for the entire VCU community," Hart said.

The vice president reminded students to use crosswalks and to stay alert while crossing streets. The university encourages cyclists and pedestrians not to use phones or ear buds while traveling so that they are not distracted.

At least eight pedestrians were killed by vehicles in the city of Richmond in 2022, according to data from the Virginia Department of Transportation, matching the highest number in at least seven years.

The intersection of Laurel and Main, near a parking deck and a large dormitory, is a major pedestrian crossing for students. According to VDOT data, this was the first pedestrian-vehicle collision there in at least seven years.