VCU study: Life expectancy in U.S. fell even further behind other countries in 2021

Life expectancy in the United States declined 0.4 years to 76.6 in 2021, widening the gap between the U.S. and other wealthy countries, where residents generally live longer.

Black and Latino Americans have experienced the largest drop since the pandemic began – their life expectancies have fallen more than three years.

But their downward trend stalled in 2021, while the length of an average white American life continued to decline.

Much of that slide can be attributed to a reluctance to be vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Steven Woolf, a Virginia Commonwealth University researcher who co-wrote the study released last week with researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder and the Urban Institute.

Despite the arrival of vaccines in early 2021, more Americans died of COVID last year than in 2020. Nearly 1 million have died because of the virus since the pandemic began, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Residents of other wealthy countries, where vaccination rates are higher, now live on average five years longer than Americans. Since the pandemic began, the average American life is 2.3 years shorter than before COVID arrived.

The U.S. didn't bounce back

Many wealthy countries saw a decline in life expectancy in 2020 as COVID-19 engulfed the world. But the loss of life was worse in the United States.

While peer countries dropped 0.6 years, life expectancy in the U.S. declined by almost two years in 2020, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics, the Human Mortality Database and foreign statistical agencies. Some countries, including New Zealand and South Korea, actually increased their life expectancy that year.

In 2021, most wealthy countries saw their life expectancy bounce back - England, Italy and Spain all experienced positive numbers last year. But the United States tumbled again.

Countries with higher vaccination rates tended to have better life expectancy in 2021. America's vaccination rate lags behind other wealthy countries.

"A vast majority of those deaths were the product of people not getting vaccinated," Woolf said.

Roughly 66% of Americans are fully vaccinated compared to England (85%), Italy (80%), South Korea (86%) and New Zealand (80%). Other countries exceed the U.S. in booster rates, too.

Some American deaths, however, occurred in early 2021 before vaccines were widely available.

It wasn't just the variants that drove down U.S. life expectancy, Woolf said. Other countries experienced variants too, and their life expectancy didn't crater as far.

There were some highly vaccinated countries where life expectancies slipped slightly in 2021 -- New Zealand's fell by 0.4 years, and Israel's fell by about a quarter year. Since the pandemic began, though, no peer country has experienced a decline as sharp as the U.S.

Peer countries are defined as wealthy democracies. Data was not available for Japan, Canada and Australia, which were excluded. Life expectancy doesn't predict how long a person born now will live. Instead, it measures the death rates occurring right now.

The gap between the U.S. and other wealthy countries has been widening for more than 10 years, Woolf said. While other countries have improved their life expectancies, the U.S. has stagnated.

Effect of vaccination seen in states, too

The effect vaccines had on deaths was evident in the U.S. and Virginia, too. Southern states with lower vaccination rates and looser prevention measures, such as Florida, Texas and Georgia, had higher excess death rates in 2021, Woolf said. Excess deaths are the number of deaths above the expected number.

Northern states New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts saw fewer excess deaths per capita. New York and Florida have similar populations, but in 2021, Florida experienced three times as many excess deaths.

In Virginia, the portions of the state with the lowest vaccination rates had among the highest death rates. Fairfax County, which is 78% vaccinated, has experienced 125 deaths per 100,000 residents. Galax, where 57% of the population is vaccinated, has a death rate 10 times as high.

Too often, political parties shaped how politicians and voters considered the pandemic, Woolf said.

"It clearly has had an influence on why there was such strong divides between states with different political leanings," he added.

The administration of President Joe Biden deserves some of the blame, Woolf said. But more influence came from governors, because public health is orchestrated mainly at the state level. Governors who quickly distributed vaccines or kept in place prevention measures had a greater influence.

COVID isn't the only contributor to declining life expectancy. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses last year, a record, mostly due to fentanyl. But drug overdoses are a small contributor, Woolf said.

Before the pandemic, overdoses helped drive down life expectancy 0.3 years during a three-year period. In the first two years of the pandemic, life expectancy has plummeted much further – 2.3 years.

In the first year of the pandemic, Black and Latino suffered the most. Black life expectancy fell from 74.8 years to 71.5. Latino life expectancy tumbled from 81.9 to 78.2. In contrast, white American life expectancy fell from 78.8 to 77.4 years.

In 2021, those trends reversed. Latino lives stayed flat, Black lives extended 0.4 years, and white fell 0.4 years.

Vaccination rates played a role, but so did mask wearing, Woolf said. Black and white Americans had similar levels of vaccination in 2021, but Black and Latino residents were more apt to wear masks, according to the CDC and the COVID-19 Impact Survey.

Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 1 million excess deaths in the U.S. While COVID caused 85-90% of excess deaths, other ailments took their toll, including heart disease, hypertension and dementia.

Some of those deaths can still be blamed on the pandemic, which affected medical care, exacerbated long-term conditions and contributed to poor mental health and drug addiction.