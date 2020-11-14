VCU study: School segregation worsening in Virginia

Schools are becoming more segregated by race and poverty, according to a study released this week by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University. The report says the metro-Richmond area is the only area of the state with "severe" school segregation along racial lines.
According to the report, the overall student body in Virginia is mostly made up of students of color, at 51.6%. But within school districts, different things drive segregation. The study said past and present discrimination have contributed to racial segregation and noted that poverty is increasing across the state.
In rural Virginia, school boundaries near independent cities are related to segregation of students by race and socio-economic status. In metro areas like Tidewater and Richmond, redistricting and open enrollment processes can add to the problem of school segregation.
“Those school choice mechanisms are the ways that families can opt out of... the school that they're assigned to because of the attendance boundaries and into another school,” said Genevieve Siegel-Halwey who co-authored the report. However, the researchers couldn’t prove how much it contributed to school segregation because there isn’t data publicly available that shows how many students are attending schools that aren’t in their neighborhoods. This also is extended to gifted programs like the Maggie Walker Governor’s School, where just 7% of students are Black and 1% are Hispanic.
The study found the elementary schools, with fewer students and smaller attendance zones, are more segregated across the state than middle schools and high schools.
Districts have been doing work to reform their open enrollment processes and their admissions process to specialty schools and Governor’s Schools like Maggie Walker.
In Chesterfield, after a years-long overhaul of reviewing specialty center and admissions to the Maggie Walker Governor’s School, the county school system changed its admissions process from a county-wide selection to a school based selection for the Governor’s School.
In Richmond, Jason Kamras’ administration found that applicants to specialty schools were likely to be white and less disadvantaged. With this in mind, the city school system proposed a two year plan to the board where in the first year, they would propose strategies to limit barriers to application processes. In the second year, the administration would begin implementing those processes.
Another part of school segregation mentioned in the study was rezoning, or redistricting. School systems have taken their own measures to rezone, but reducing segregation isn't the primary driver for those changes. Schools most often cite efficient use of schools as the main factor.
Rezoning has been a contentious process whenever it has played out in the Richmond-area. In Richmond Public Schools when Superintendent Jason Kamras had arrived, a process to racially integrate schools known as pairing was killed during the rezoning process. In Henrico, a similar rezoning process is occurring, where Board member Marcie Shea in Tuckahoe hopes to make changes to socio-economic diversity by changing feeder schools to Quiaccosin Middle School.
“Our individual decisions about where we live and send our kids to school today, play a role in forming the systems of segregation that we see,” Siegel-Halwey said.
The study said more than half of Virginia students among the 28 districts it sampled lived in a division that has recently rezoned or considered rezoning.
Siegel-Halwey said she and other researchers are calling for the state to make bold changes to address school segregation, like grant programs to endorse voluntary integration, new state data on school segregation for public use, and the establishment of an office in the Virginia Department of Education to address the issue.
“I think the state has a leadership role to play here,” she said. “And in no small part because of the state's role in sponsoring massive resistance to school desegregation… Contemporary school segregation flows from the decisions we make about school boundaries. It flows from how we design systems. It flows from whether or not we're paying attention to creating stable integrated neighborhoods."
