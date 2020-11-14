VCU study: School segregation worsening in Virginia

The study found the elementary schools, with fewer students and smaller attendance zones, are more segregated across the state than middle schools and high schools.

Districts have been doing work to reform their open enrollment processes and their admissions process to specialty schools and Governor’s Schools like Maggie Walker.

In Chesterfield, after a years-long overhaul of reviewing specialty center and admissions to the Maggie Walker Governor’s School, the county school system changed its admissions process from a county-wide selection to a school based selection for the Governor’s School.

In Richmond, Jason Kamras’ administration found that applicants to specialty schools were likely to be white and less disadvantaged. With this in mind, the city school system proposed a two year plan to the board where in the first year, they would propose strategies to limit barriers to application processes. In the second year, the administration would begin implementing those processes.

Another part of school segregation mentioned in the study was rezoning, or redistricting. School systems have taken their own measures to rezone, but reducing segregation isn't the primary driver for those changes. Schools most often cite efficient use of schools as the main factor.