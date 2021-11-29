VCU temporarily closes 106-year-old dorm because of elevated mold levels, displacing 414 students

VCU notified students last week that it would close Johnson Hall until the end of the spring semester and that students must move their possessions by Dec. 3. The decision was made "out of an abundance of caution," according to the university's web site.

Mold can cause a stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, burning eyes or skin rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with asthma can have severe reactions, and immunocompromised people can develop lung infections.

It can grow around leaks in roofs, windows or pipes and can surface on paper, cardboard, ceiling tiles and wood. It can also grow in dust, paint, drywall and fabric.

Some students in the dorm did report respiratory symptoms to student health this semester, but it's impossible to know if those symptoms were caused by the mold, VCU spokesperson Michael Porter said. Students from across campus have reported respiratory symptoms, and Johnson Hall does not have more than its representative share of the student body.

Students were given the opportunity to cancel their housing contract and move off campus. Those who move out will be charged only for the time they lived in Johnson Hall, and VCU has offered them a credit of either $250 or $500 depending on how much of their contract is canceled.