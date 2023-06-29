Virginia Commonwealth University plans to cut as much as $25 million in expenses this fall, the result of higher inflationary costs and a dearth of new funding from the state legislature so far.
If this worst-case scenario is realized, VCU will have to cut between 100 and 150 jobs, said Karol Kain Gray, the school’s chief financial officer.
But if state lawmakers come to an agreement and award the university more funds, the trimming will be less drastic.
On Wednesday, the university’s board of visitors unanimously approved a $1.5 billion budget for the upcoming school year, about 3% smaller than this year’s budget.
VCU hopes to minimize the effect on the student experience, school president Michael Rao said.
“The cuts will be kept as far away from students as possible,” Rao added.
For now, revisions to the state budget are in limbo. House and Senate negotiators are divided over tax cuts and spending, and neglecting VCU is an unintended consequence.
The House and Senate have proposed allocating VCU an extra $10 million to $20 million. But if an agreement is not reached and legislators decide to fall back on the already-agreed upon budget, VCU will not get any new money.
Regardless, the law requires VCU to present a balanced budget by July 1, the start of the fiscal year. So VCU is assuming the worst.
A slashing of expenses is necessary, the university said, because of all the new costs it is facing, including higher utility prices, required raises for VCU employees and state-mandated free tuition for certain members of the military.
Most of the cuts have to be directed at jobs, Gray said, because wages and benefits are the by far the largest expense within the university’s education budget.
VCU has already frozen positions, and it could encourage some employees to retire now or not renew the contracts of term employees.
Administrators already told the Department of Focused Inquiry it would not renew the contracts of 10 to 15 staffers. The size of the department, about 65 full-time, contract employees, is no longer sustainable, provost Fotis Sotiropoulos said last month. Focused Inquiry offers small seminars designed to teach communication, problem-solving and reasoning skills to first- and second-year students.
“The cuts are going to be hard for us to manage,” Gray said.
While a small percentage of the faculty have tenure and, therefore, job security, a larger share work on contracts of one to three years. The university is moving toward offering all contract faculty one-year deals.
Departments that are not meeting enrollment projections will be hit the hardest; this includes the College of Humanities and Sciences, the university’s largest college, which houses majors including English, philosophy and biology. Growing departments, such as the schools of public health and engineering, will be less impacted.
A $25 million reduction represents about 5% of its education budget, not including nonnegotiable expenses, including utilities, police, mental health support and office leases.
VCU already decided to raise the cost of tuition 3%, which will bring in millions of new revenue. Declining enrollment affects revenue, too. The school has shrunk slightly in each of the past four years, but Gray said she is optimistic the student body could grow some this fall.
