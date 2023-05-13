Virginia Commonwealth University’s board of visitors has given the green light for the university to begin building its sprawling athletics village.

On Friday, the board approved Phase 1, in which VCU will build a new outdoor track and field facility at a cost of $38 million. VCU plans to break ground this fall.

The facility will include a 400-meter outdoor track, a natural turf infield that can accommodate a soccer field, seating for 2,000 spectators, locker rooms, concessions and storage. There will also be two practice fields, one artificial turf and one natural grass.

“It’s going to be absolutely beautiful,” said Meredith Weiss, vice president for administration.

The university expects to pay for the athletics village by selling Sports Backers Stadium, fundraising and student fees. The 40-acre campus will be built on the east side of Hermitage Road across from The Diamond.

Phase 2 will include indoor and outdoor tennis courts at a cost of $45 million. Work is expected to begin between 2024 and 2026.

Phase 3 is a soccer stadium. Its cost has not been determined, and work is expected to begin between 2026 and 2028.

Phase 4 is an indoor track and field facility to be built sometime after 2028. Its cost has not been determined.

VCU owns Sports Backers Stadium, but it has agreed to sell it to the city to make way for the $2.4 billion Diamond District redevelopment. The city will pay VCU $25 million for the stadium.

The university has not determined an entire cost for the athletics village, said Athletics Director Ed McLaughlin. VCU says new facilities are necessary because its current ones are substandard.