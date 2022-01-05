VCU toughens COVID policy, will now require students to be vaccinated and boosted

“As we shift from a pandemic to an endemic state, we will need to retool in a way that allows us to live with the reality of the virus,” said Amy Sebring, chief operating officer of William & Mary.

Academic schedules aren’t set in stone. Randolph-Macon College, which originally planned to begin in-person classes for its January term Wednesday, pushed back its schedule by a week. To make matters worse, the snow impeded the university from receiving all its COVID test results on time.

“The aggressive, highly contagious omicron variant is proving to be as formidable as we feared, already causing our best-laid plans to go somewhat awry,” Macon president Bob Lindgren wrote to the community.

Macon said recently it is still considering a booster requirement.

While John Tyler Community College, which is changing its name to Brightpoint, won’t begin its semester until Jan. 18, it plans to operate largely in a remote fashion until then, the college announced Wednesday.

The University of Richmond is not requiring boosters for all students, but it is asking students who have gotten one to report it to the university.