As thousands of students moved into residence halls at Virginia Commonwealth University over the weekend, about 80 students moved into the Graduate Richmond hotel downtown.

This year’s freshman class will be among the largest in VCU history.

Joshua Bender, 18, of Chesapeake said he would have preferred the dorms, but he isn’t complaining about living in a hotel.

“This is kind of like a last-resort thing so we don’t have to go out and buy an apartment, which is pretty sick. I’m not complaining,” Bender said. “If it gets boring, I can go downstairs and play pool, or I can get something to eat from coming home late.”

The largest VCU class so far arrived in the fall of 2018 with about 4,600 students.

Colleges do not officially record their enrollment size until several weeks into the semester, after some students have dropped out.

The eight-minute walk to do laundry isn’t that bad, Bender said.

Andy Ho, 18, who moved into the Graduate over the weekend, said he’s grateful that he got something instead of nothing.

“It was a really last-minute thing,” Ho said. “I felt really lucky that I was able to even be here. Otherwise, I might have just had to get an apartment.”

As far as laundry goes, he said he isn’t sure whether he’ll do any at all.

VCU students living at the Graduate have rooms with two queen-sized beds for two students and include a television. Students pay $9,260 for a nine-month lease.

The Graduate’s Richmond establishment, featuring 205 rooms, marked the company’s ninth site upon its launch in 2017. AJ Capital Partners, a Chicago-based firm specializing in hospitality and real estate investments, currently possesses 37 Graduate locations nationwide.

VCU has a collection of 12 residential complexes with the capacity to accommodate approximately 5,700 students. Johnson Hall, a historic building over a century old, was closed by the university in 2021 because of heightened mold levels.

For university administrators, a sizable class serves as a promising indicator, as they aspired for the institution’s expansion prior to the onset of the pandemic. VCU’s enrollment reached its peak around 33,000 in 2010, witnessing a decline to roughly 28,000 the previous year. Notably, VCU remained the sole large college within the state that did not experience growth.

From the archives: 100 photos of Pony Pasture