Gov. Glenn Youngkin's plan to build lab schools across the state is moving forward. The Department of Education has awarded 13 planning grants to Virginia colleges to help launch their schools, Youngkin's office announced Tuesday.

The recipients include Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University, who each received the full allotment of $200,000. But Virginia State University, which expressed interest in a lab school, has not won a planning grant yet.

Lab schools are similar to charter schools in that they do not charge tuition, are nonreligious and are open to the public. But they are free to set their own curricula and budgets, and they are associated with colleges and universities. Each lab school will have its own niche.

The state budget allocated $5 million for planning grants of up to $200,000, $20 million for grants of up to $1 million for lab schools making one-time purchases and $75 million to support ongoing expenses.

The lab schools are expected to have funding of their own from local businesses or charities to sustain their operations.

Once a college gets its planning grant, it has one year to gain full approval from state education officials. They are expected to open by the fall of 2024.

"Students in the commonwealth deserve the opportunity to be immersed in an innovative educational experience that provides both exposure and experience in the world beyond the school walls, which prepares them for academic and lifelong success," Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said in a statement.

Virginia Commonwealth University proposed a lab school that combines its teacher residency program with CodeRVA High School to develop a workforce of teachers who can provide computer science-focused education.

CodeRVA is a magnet school for high schoolers focused on computer science and located in Scott's Addition. VCU's teacher residency program covers the cost of a teacher's degree. In exchange, the teacher receives specialized training and agrees to work three years in a hard-to-staff school district.

VCU's plan is for future teachers to train at CodeRVA, said Kim McNight, director of VCU's Center for Teacher Leadership. Many of CodeRVA's students come from under-resourced school districts. CodeRVA plans to host the lab school in its building initially, but as it grows, it could move to another location.

Virginia Union University proposed a lab school for at-risk middle schoolers focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and math. VUU plans to add high school education later and dual enrollment, in which students can take high school and college classes simultaneously.

VUU had an academy of its own from 1899 to 1946, said Grant Neely, a spokesperson for the university.

The other recipients are the University of Mary Washington for a computer science high school; Mountain Gateway Community College for a high school IT academy; George Mason University for a dual-enrollment IT academy; Old Dominion University for a high school focused on the maritime industry; Eastern Shore Community College for a school focusing on aerospace; Germanna Community College for a school to prepare future teachers; Emory and Henry College for a school to prepare health care workers; the University of Virginia for a 7th- and 8th-grade school focusing on STEM and computer science; the University of Lynchburg for an elementary school focusing on reading; Norfolk State University for a gifted program for students in 2nd grade and earlier and Old Dominion University-Chesapeake for a school focusing on computer science.

The size of the grants ranged from $116,000 to $200,000. The Department of Education has more money left to allot and is still reviewing three more planning grant applications and two lab school launch applications.