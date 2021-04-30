VCU will adjust how many classes adjuncts can teach, following formation of labor union

“Everyone was surprised and disappointed and concerned for students,” he said in an interview. “It comes off as retaliation and punishment.”

The classes he teaches can’t be taught by other instructors, because he conceptualized them, he said. If he is limited to two classes per semester, he wonders how VCU will fill in the gap. Will it hire more adjuncts? Will it force full-time professors to teach more classes? Will it decrease the number of classes available to students?

O’Keefe has already signed up to teach three classes in the fall. It’ll be the sixth time in seven semesters he’s taught a full load.

“We recognize that this change may place a financial strain on some academic units, but we believe it is the right thing to do for those adjuncts who are carrying a significant teaching load,” Porter said.

O’Keefe also worries about the financial impact of losing one class a semester, which equates to $6,600 a year of lost income. To make ends meet, he sells his own art and works at studios in the area. Securing a mortgage to buy a house was a challenge, he said.

He has a master of fine arts, which is typically the highest degree earned in the field of art, he said.