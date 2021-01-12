VCU will begin spring semester with all remote classes

Virginia Commonwealth University will begin the spring semester with classes taught remotely, it announced Tuesday, the result of a rising wave of coronavirus cases.

The semester will begin Jan. 25, and the university will consider resuming in-person education in mid-February. It hopes to restart face-to-face and hybrid classes on or before March 8.

Other universities across the country have taken similar measures, including Syracuse University, which is delaying its semester two weeks.

On Jan. 1, the Virginia Department of Health reported its highest ever seven-day rolling average for cases, 4,151.

"Our nation and region continue to face the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," VCU president Michael Rao said in a statement. "We are in the third and most virulent surge of the COVID-19 virus. The COVID-19 infection rate is at its highest since the pandemic began. Models suggest the number of cases in Virginia will continue to rise into February. They already are four times higher than at the beginning of the fall semester."

The University of Richmond begins its semester Jan. 19 and has stretched out its move-in schedule for dorms so students don't arrive at the same time. On-campus students will be tested upon arrival.