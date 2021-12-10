VCU will demolish former Sally Bell's Kitchen building on Grace Street

Virginia Commonwealth University will demolish the former Sally Bell's Kitchen building at 708 W. Grace St. to make way for a new student housing facility. The school's board of visitors approved the motion Friday.

The oldest portion of the building dates back to 1876, and a three-story wing was added later.

VCU purchased the 5,400-square-foot structure and its 0.11 acre parcel for $980,000 in 2014. A year later, Sally Bell's moved to 2337 W. Broad St.

The building isn't considered a historic structure and isn't located within a historic district, VCU said. It isn't usable in its current state.

The plot, which is across the street from VCU's honors college, will eventually become home to a new honors college dormitory.

A high rise with retail space on the first floor, the new dorm will cost a projected $109 million and won't be built before 2024.

During the pandemic, the number of students living on campus declined, leading VCU to reconsider whether it needed more dorms. But the number of residential students rebounded this year, and VCU decided to stick with a new dorm, said Meredith Weiss, vice president for administration.