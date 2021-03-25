 Skip to main content
VCU will hold in-person and virtual graduation ceremonies this spring
Plants grow around a VCU sign at the northern end of North Linden Street Friday, October 16, 2020.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Virginia Commonwealth University will hold a university-wide virtual graduation and smaller in-person ceremonies for each department this spring. 

"It's important that we recognize the accomplishments of the VCU Class of 2021," president Michael Rao said in a statement. 

Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that outdoor graduation ceremonies can have as many as 5,000 people, as long as the total is 30% or less of the venue's capacity. Indoor graduations will be capped at 500 people or 30% of the venue's capacity, whichever is less.

The virtual ceremony will be held May 15 and will include a Zoom party for students, video clips and photos from graduates, speeches and music. VCU will select a 2021 graduate from video auditions to serve as class speaker. 

Details for in-person ceremonies haven't been set. Those events will be broadcast online for guests unable to attend.  

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, sports, coronavirus and protests for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a degree in English. (804) 649-6109

