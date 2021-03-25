VCU will hold in-person and virtual graduation ceremonies this spring

Virginia Commonwealth University will hold a university-wide virtual graduation and smaller in-person ceremonies for each department this spring.

"It's important that we recognize the accomplishments of the VCU Class of 2021," president Michael Rao said in a statement.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that outdoor graduation ceremonies can have as many as 5,000 people, as long as the total is 30% or less of the venue's capacity. Indoor graduations will be capped at 500 people or 30% of the venue's capacity, whichever is less.

The virtual ceremony will be held May 15 and will include a Zoom party for students, video clips and photos from graduates, speeches and music. VCU will select a 2021 graduate from video auditions to serve as class speaker.

Details for in-person ceremonies haven't been set. Those events will be broadcast online for guests unable to attend.