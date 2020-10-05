 Skip to main content
VCU will host a virtual graduation in December and delay in-person ceremony
VCU will host a virtual graduation in December and delay in-person ceremony

VCU graduation

The processional during Virginia Commonwealth University’s graduation in 2019 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Virginia Commonwealth University will host another virtual graduation in December, and graduates hoping for an in-person commencement ceremony will have to wait until 2021.

VCU announced Monday that it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony Dec. 12 for its August and December graduates. The event will be an interactive online experience, the school said in a statement.

The school had initially hoped its May 2020 graduates could participate in an in-person ceremony in December. That in-person event will have to wait until a later date. May 2020 grads were already honored in a virtual event. 

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, sports, coronavirus and protests for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a degree in English. (804) 649-6109

