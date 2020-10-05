VCU will host a virtual graduation in December and delay in-person ceremony

Virginia Commonwealth University will host another virtual graduation in December, and graduates hoping for an in-person commencement ceremony will have to wait until 2021.

VCU announced Monday that it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony Dec. 12 for its August and December graduates. The event will be an interactive online experience, the school said in a statement.

The school had initially hoped its May 2020 graduates could participate in an in-person ceremony in December. That in-person event will have to wait until a later date. May 2020 grads were already honored in a virtual event.