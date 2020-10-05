VCU will host a virtual graduation in December, but spring graduates will have to wait

Virginia Commonwealth University will host a virtual graduation in December, but students who graduated in May 2020 will be honored on another date.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

VCU announced that it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony Dec. 12 for its August and December graduates. The event will be an interactive online experience, the school said in a statement.

In March, VCU had said that its spring 2020 commencement ceremony would be postponed and May 2020 graduates would be honored in December. The school now says those graduates will be honored at a ceremony in the future. A more specific time frame wasn't given.