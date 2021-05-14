VCU will keep tuition cost flat this fall, joining other Virginia colleges

Virginia Commonwealth University is the latest state college to keep tuition flat for the 2021-2022 school year. The university's board of visitors on Friday unanimously approved a $1.5 billion budget that slightly increases fees and costs for room and board and dining but leaves the cost of tuition unchanged.

It's the third year in a row VCU hasn't raised tuition, a decision that comes as families of college students have struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic and after universities have received millions of dollars of federal aid.

"We recognize that many of our students and their families continue to face challenges from COVID-19," VCU president Michael Rao said in a statement. "And we're very pleased that careful and focused budgeting along with increased funding from the state have enabled VCU to hold the line on tuition again for the coming academic year, the third year in a row."

One year of in-state tuition and mandatory fees at VCU costs about $15,000. VCU was the fifth most expensive public in the state this year. The most expensive was the College of William & Mary, which charges $23,600. The most affordable was Virginia State University at $9,200.

Out-of-state students pay about $36,400, and average room and board at VCU runs another $11,600.