 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VCU will open buildings in the fall but likely will still require students to wear masks
0 comments
breaking

VCU will open buildings in the fall but likely will still require students to wear masks

  • 0
VCU Fall 2020 icon

Earlier this month, students sat and walked outside Virginia Commonwealth University’s Shafer Court Dining Center. The school has just under 4,500 residential students on campus for the fall 2020 semester.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Leaders at Virginia Commonwealth University expect buildings on both the Monroe Park and MCV campuses to be open in the fall of 2021, the university announced this week. But wearing masks, daily health monitoring and reduced building capacities are likely to continue.

Most classes will be taught in person, though some hybrid and online classes will remain. According to a university survey, two-thirds of students want to attend a mix of in-person and online classes if pandemic conditions are favorable and safety precautions continue. Two-thirds of faculty and staff said they are willing to work in a combination of in-person and online environments. 

Students can begin registering for fall classes on April 26.

The university will increase the capacity of common spaces, such as libraries, student centers and dining halls. Offices that provide academic, career and financial support will open for in-person appointments, but they will offer virtual appointments, too.

VCU hasn't issued guidelines on performances or sporting events yet. The university will resume offering recreational sports, and it will continue some of its practices from the pandemic, like virtual fitness.

The school will offer virtual town halls on a variety of topics pertaining to the fall semester.

"We are preparing for an engaging on-campus experience this fall that will show how being responsible together allows us to be better together," four university leaders said in a letter to students and staff. The four leaders are Gail Hackett, provost; Dr. Art Kellermann, chief-operating officer of VCU Health; Charles Klink, senior vice provost and Meredith Weiss, vice president for administration. "As we have learned throughout this past year, we must remain flexible as circumstances may change and require the university to adjust its plans."

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Restaurant owners scuffle with police in Rome lockdown protest

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, sports, coronavirus and protests for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a degree in English. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News