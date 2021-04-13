VCU will open buildings in the fall but likely will still require students to wear masks

Leaders at Virginia Commonwealth University expect buildings on both the Monroe Park and MCV campuses to be open in the fall of 2021, the university announced this week. But wearing masks, daily health monitoring and reduced building capacities are likely to continue.

Most classes will be taught in person, though some hybrid and online classes will remain. According to a university survey, two-thirds of students want to attend a mix of in-person and online classes if pandemic conditions are favorable and safety precautions continue. Two-thirds of faculty and staff said they are willing to work in a combination of in-person and online environments.

Students can begin registering for fall classes on April 26.

The university will increase the capacity of common spaces, such as libraries, student centers and dining halls. Offices that provide academic, career and financial support will open for in-person appointments, but they will offer virtual appointments, too.

VCU hasn't issued guidelines on performances or sporting events yet. The university will resume offering recreational sports, and it will continue some of its practices from the pandemic, like virtual fitness.

The school will offer virtual town halls on a variety of topics pertaining to the fall semester.

"We are preparing for an engaging on-campus experience this fall that will show how being responsible together allows us to be better together," four university leaders said in a letter to students and staff. The four leaders are Gail Hackett, provost; Dr. Art Kellermann, chief-operating officer of VCU Health; Charles Klink, senior vice provost and Meredith Weiss, vice president for administration. "As we have learned throughout this past year, we must remain flexible as circumstances may change and require the university to adjust its plans."