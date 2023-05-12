The board of Virginia Commonwealth University approved a 3% increase to the price of tuition Friday in hopes of avoiding a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall.
The cost of education for an in-state student will rise $591 to roughly $16,000. Room and board will increase 9%, or $1,093, to about $14,000 annually. That means an in-state student will pay about $30,000 for education, room and board next year.
An out-of-state student would pay about $1,300 more in tuition and fees for a total annual cost of roughly $53,000.
Three members of the board voted no – Anthony Bedell, Dr. Clifton Peay and Peter Farrell, all of whom were appointed or reappointed last year by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Hundreds of students submitted written comments against the hike, and a handful came to Friday's board of visitors meeting to oppose it.
Despite the increase, VCU could still face a budget gap of $25 million caused by inflation, state-mandated raises for employees and other costs. The university's annual budget is roughly $1.5 billion.
The cost to attend college in Virginia has ballooned in the past two decades. Since 2006, the in-state cost of tuition, fees and room and board at VCU has risen an inflation-adjusted 43%. In each of the past four years, enrollment at VCU has declined.
VCU has not raised tuition since 2019, though it has increased the cost of fees, room and board since then. Going a fifth year was impossible, said Ben Dendy, head of the school's board.
Every public college in the state that has made a decision about tuition has approved a hike of at least 3%, said Karol Kain Gray, the school's chief financial officer.
The university is still waiting to find out how much funding it will receive from the state. The General Assembly has not agreed to a budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
Roughly 600 people submitted written comments, mostly against the increase. A dozen students and faculty came to Friday's board meeting to speak against it.
Many students who submitted written comments complained about the salary of VCU President Michael Rao, who received an 8% raise last year and makes about $700,000 annually. More than $500,000 of his salary is funded by the university's charitable foundations, not its operating budget.
Kristin Reed, a faculty member in the Department of Focused Inquiry, criticized the board for paying for large metal VCU signs around campus while cutting faculty. The university expects to not renew the contracts of 10 to 15 employees in Focused Inquiry, provost Fotis Sotiropoulos said Thursday. In that department, first- and second-year students take small seminars and learn such skills as communication and problem-solving. The average employee in the department makes about $50,000, said Everett Carpenter, a VCU professor.
"Our jobs mean less to you than those letters," Reed said. "It's wild to watch this happen."
Students are being asked to take one for the team, said Vali Jamal, a VCU junior. Still, the university is expanding campus and erecting new buildings.
"Why doesn't the administration take a pay cut and take one for the team?" Jamal asked.
Generally, VCU's academic buildings are paid for by the state, and the university covers the cost for athletic facilities and student commons buildings. The state separates its funding allocations for capital projects versus education. VCU cannot use health system funds to pay for education, either.
When donors make contributions to the university, they often direct the money toward a particular scholarship, professorship, project or clinic, said Jay Davenport, the school's head of fundraising. The school is contractually obligated to use that investment income toward the donor's request. The university does not have significant unrestricted funds.
Those distinctions could be made clearer to the public, Rao said.
"We have to clarify what can and can't be used," he added.
