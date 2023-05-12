The board of Virginia Commonwealth University approved a 3% increase to the price of tuition Friday in hopes of avoiding a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall.

The cost of education for an in-state student will rise $591 to roughly $16,000. Room and board will increase 9%, or $1,093, to about $14,000 annually. That means an in-state student will pay about $30,000 for education, room and board next year.

An out-of-state student would pay about $1,300 more in tuition and fees for a total annual cost of roughly $53,000.

Three members of the board voted no – Anthony Bedell, Dr. Clifton Peay and Peter Farrell, all of whom were appointed or reappointed last year by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Hundreds of students submitted written comments against the hike, and a handful came to Friday's board of visitors meeting to oppose it.

Despite the increase, VCU could still face a budget gap of $25 million caused by inflation, state-mandated raises for employees and other costs. The university's annual budget is roughly $1.5 billion.

The cost to attend college in Virginia has ballooned in the past two decades. Since 2006, the in-state cost of tuition, fees and room and board at VCU has risen an inflation-adjusted 43%. In each of the past four years, enrollment at VCU has declined.

VCU has not raised tuition since 2019, though it has increased the cost of fees, room and board since then. Going a fifth year was impossible, said Ben Dendy, head of the school's board.

Every public college in the state that has made a decision about tuition has approved a hike of at least 3%, said Karol Kain Gray, the school's chief financial officer.

The university is still waiting to find out how much funding it will receive from the state. The General Assembly has not agreed to a budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Roughly 600 people submitted written comments, mostly against the increase. A dozen students and faculty came to Friday's board meeting to speak against it.

Many students who submitted written comments complained about the salary of VCU President Michael Rao, who received an 8% raise last year and makes about $700,000 annually. More than $500,000 of his salary is funded by the university's charitable foundations, not its operating budget.

Kristin Reed, a faculty member in the Department of Focused Inquiry, criticized the board for paying for large metal VCU signs around campus while cutting faculty. The university expects to not renew the contracts of 10 to 15 employees in Focused Inquiry, provost Fotis Sotiropoulos said Thursday. In that department, first- and second-year students take small seminars and learn such skills as communication and problem-solving. The average employee in the department makes about $50,000, said Everett Carpenter, a VCU professor.

"Our jobs mean less to you than those letters," Reed said. "It's wild to watch this happen."

Students are being asked to take one for the team, said Vali Jamal, a VCU junior. Still, the university is expanding campus and erecting new buildings.

"Why doesn't the administration take a pay cut and take one for the team?" Jamal asked.

Generally, VCU's academic buildings are paid for by the state, and the university covers the cost for athletic facilities and student commons buildings. The state separates its funding allocations for capital projects versus education. VCU cannot use health system funds to pay for education, either.

When donors make contributions to the university, they often direct the money toward a particular scholarship, professorship, project or clinic, said Jay Davenport, the school's head of fundraising. The school is contractually obligated to use that investment income toward the donor's request. The university does not have significant unrestricted funds.

Those distinctions could be made clearer to the public, Rao said.

"We have to clarify what can and can't be used," he added.

Close 02-15-1968: RPI student Donna Nelson shows dorm at RPI. 04-29-1969 (cutline): VCU students gather outside administration building, waiting talk with officials. 05-06-1970 (cutline): Drama students at Virginia Commonwealth University stages a parody on American life to begin a strike of classes by some students yesterday. The drama students portrayed a husband and wife complaining they were weary of hearing daily casualty reports on the Vietnam War and offered their own "tricky Dick cure-all" for ignoring the tragedy of war--red, white and blue blind folds. Between 500 and 1,000 students atteneded the "strike" rally called to protest the Cambodia situation and the deaths of four Kent State University students in Ohio. 09-04-1959: New circular classroom at RPI. 11-22-1967: Richmond Professional Institute. 12-11-1967: Fire extensively damaged row house used as women's dorn at 920 W. Franklin Street on the RPI campus. 11-24-1967: Jim Atkinson, station manager for RPI radio station W.J.R.B. 03-20-1959 (cutline): A classroom 'in the round' at Richmond Professional Institute. 06-02-1965 (cutline): R.P.I. has called for bids on destruction of these buildings on Park Avenue. Music building is at corner of Park and Shafer Street; Other buildings are dormitories. 02-15-1968: Robin Morris inks drawing in art studio. 1968: Students working with adding machines learn skills for careers in commerce. 02-24-1959: RPI book store. 04-25-1968 (cutline): RPI's new high-rise dormitory will be named Rhoads Hall. Dedication ceremonies for 18-story structure willbe held May 14. 02-11-1958 (cutline): Raymon Roberts, Cofer Loomer and Virgil Mansfield plan courses for electricians. 04-28-1969 (cutline): VCU students wait in reception room as Dr. Francis J. Brooke talks with leaders--Students for Afro-American philosophy had gathered to present a series of demands. 08-09-1968 (cutline): Admissions Director O.J. Paris holds newly painted office sign. Other appointees are N. Harvey Neal (left) and Dr. Mark E. Meadows. From the Archives: RPI and the early days of VCU A look back at Richmond Professional Institute and the early days of Virginia Commonwealth University. 02-15-1968: RPI student Donna Nelson shows dorm at RPI. 04-29-1969 (cutline): VCU students gather outside administration building, waiting talk with officials. 05-06-1970 (cutline): Drama students at Virginia Commonwealth University stages a parody on American life to begin a strike of classes by some students yesterday. The drama students portrayed a husband and wife complaining they were weary of hearing daily casualty reports on the Vietnam War and offered their own "tricky Dick cure-all" for ignoring the tragedy of war--red, white and blue blind folds. Between 500 and 1,000 students atteneded the "strike" rally called to protest the Cambodia situation and the deaths of four Kent State University students in Ohio. 09-04-1959: New circular classroom at RPI. 11-22-1967: Richmond Professional Institute. 12-11-1967: Fire extensively damaged row house used as women's dorn at 920 W. Franklin Street on the RPI campus. 11-24-1967: Jim Atkinson, station manager for RPI radio station W.J.R.B. 03-20-1959 (cutline): A classroom 'in the round' at Richmond Professional Institute. 06-02-1965 (cutline): R.P.I. has called for bids on destruction of these buildings on Park Avenue. Music building is at corner of Park and Shafer Street; Other buildings are dormitories. 02-15-1968: Robin Morris inks drawing in art studio. 1968: Students working with adding machines learn skills for careers in commerce. 02-24-1959: RPI book store. 04-25-1968 (cutline): RPI's new high-rise dormitory will be named Rhoads Hall. Dedication ceremonies for 18-story structure willbe held May 14. 02-11-1958 (cutline): Raymon Roberts, Cofer Loomer and Virgil Mansfield plan courses for electricians. 04-28-1969 (cutline): VCU students wait in reception room as Dr. Francis J. Brooke talks with leaders--Students for Afro-American philosophy had gathered to present a series of demands. 08-09-1968 (cutline): Admissions Director O.J. Paris holds newly painted office sign. Other appointees are N. Harvey Neal (left) and Dr. Mark E. Meadows.