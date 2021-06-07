VCU will require vaccines for students, joining nearly 500 other colleges

Joining hundreds of colleges across the country, Virginia Commonwealth University will require its on-campus students to be vaccinated this fall, the university announced Monday.

Students who live, take classes or work on campus are required to report their vaccination by July 15.

"This requirement will allow our students to safely learn, live, gather and experience college at its best," the university's administration wrote in a message to students.

Nearly 500 colleges nationwide will require immunizations, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, including 17 schools in Virginia. George Mason University, James Madison University and the University of Mary Washington are among the colleges that recently added themselves to the list.

Employees are not required to be vaccinated, but they are encouraged to do so. VCU is requiring staff to report their vaccination status to the university.

VCU will honor religious and health exemptions, the university said. Those exempt will be required to wear masks, perform surveillance testing and daily health checks and quarantine as necessary. Vaccinated students are exempt from those requirements.