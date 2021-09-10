VCU won't withdraw unvaccinated students if they get tested weekly

Most VCU students have complied with the policy — 98% of about 28,000 students are immunized or have received an exemption. There have been 139 positive cases in the first three weeks of the semester, according to the university’s dashboard — 114 students and 25 employees. The dashboard does not address whether the positive cases were vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

VCU employees must be vaccinated, too, and the deadline to report their vaccination is Wednesday. According to the dashboard, 92% of employees are fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or exempt. Eight percent have not reported their vaccinations.

Employees who don’t report their vaccination status by Oct. 1 will be subject to termination, the university said. Employees who are unvaccinated and miss a test will receive a warning. If they miss a second test, they will be placed on unpaid leave for up to 30 days or until they comply. If an employee misses three tests or is noncompliant for more than 30 days, he or she will be subject to termination.

Carpenter said his desire is for students and employees to follow the rules.