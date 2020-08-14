VCU's fall semester starts Monday with COVID precautions, 4,000 students on campus

Eaton isn't the only person worried about walking into a classroom. Julia Park, an incoming sophomore at VCU, said her introduction to English class will be in-person, and she doesn't understand why.

“I’m definitely apprehensive,” she said. “There was a picture of people putting down this tape to measure the desks as part of the classroom. Just looking at that, I was thinking it feels a little apocalyptic. It’s very surreal to see that and imagine what it’s actually going to be like.”

The university will also be doing prevalence testing, where 2% of students who are not living on campus will be voluntarily tested at no cost, and 5% who do live on campus will be tested weekly. According to the 24-page reopening plan, testing for those who are symptomatic will occur in the VCU Medical Center and will come "at a cost," which has not been determined.

"It feels like a money grab to me," said junior Shawn Blake of VCU beginning the school year in person. He said he wasn't sure how the college would manage to thwart a COVID-19 outbreak given his past time on campus. "Every time flu season comes around, everyone gets sick."

In an interview, Mike Porter, a VCU spokesman, said the decision to reopen was focused on student success and not money.