Virginia Commonwealth University's finances have avoided the worst-case scenario, as the university begins the new fiscal year with a $20 million shortfall.
That is better than school officials expected. Higher utility costs and larger employee salaries led administrators to worry the problem could grow to $25 million.
But the university received new funds in the state budget passed last week, and it got a boost from a large freshman class.
VCU will still have to reduce its workforce, and the number of jobs affected is unclear, Chief Financial Officer Karol Kain Gray said Friday. VCU already told nearly 30 staffers their contracts will not be renewed next spring.
When the new fiscal year began in July, VCU cut $25 million from its budget and notified some faculty they would not return at the end of the school year.
Then in the past month, two good things happened to VCU. It received $10 million in new funding from the state budget that Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed Thursday. The amount allocated to VCU was higher than any other state college.
Enrollment also provided a boost. About 4,600 freshmen arrived at VCU this fall, and the class will be either the largest or second-largest in school history — the final number will not be counted until several weeks into the semester, after some students have dropped out.
The influx of new students brought an extra $3 million to the budget. This is the first time in five years VCU's enrollment has grown.
"This is a huge accomplishment," Provost Fotis Sotiropolous said.
VCU raised more revenue by asking more from its students. The university raised the cost of tuition 3% this year, which generated millions in new dollars.
But the university is also facing more expenses, Gray said. Its cost for janitorial services, which the university outsources, is going up. So is the cost of its employees. The General Assembly mandated more raises for state employees, and VCU is saddled with some of that cost.
So while VCU is getting $13 million in new funds, its financial problem is shrinking by less than half that.
Gray said it is unclear how many jobs will be cut to achieve the necessary savings. Administrators will give each department an adjusted budget based on their financial performance.
If the worst case-scenario had been realized, the university would have had to cut between 100 and 150 jobs, Gray said earlier this summer. Administrators said they would achieve as much cost savings as possible by freezing open positions as opposed to cutting working employees. But roughly a dozen professors in the Department of Focused Inquiry were told their contracts would not be renewed after the 2023-24 school year.
Altogether, VCU has a budget of $1.5 billion. About half of that is spent on general expenses related to education, such as employees and utilities. The other half goes toward costs including research, scholarships and maintaining housing and dining, as well as the campus in Qatar.
VCU Health System, meanwhile, is heading toward a financial turnaround. It finished the 2023 fiscal year with an operating loss of roughly $23 million, or less than 1%.
That is significantly better than 2022, when it posted an operating loss of 2%. Both revenue and costs have increased at the health system in the past two years. VCU Health set a budget of $3.3 billion this year, 25% higher than 2021.
VCU Health continues to spend more on its employees, including hiring contract nurses, raising salaries and offering incentives to new hires. The $73 million it paid to exit the Public Safety Building development deal did not come out of the health system's operating budget.
"The bottom line is, what a turnaround," VCU President Michael Rao said.
