VCU's five-year goal: Grow school enrollment by 2,700 students

Virginia Commonwealth University plans to grow its enrollment by 2,700 students during the next five years, restoring the population to a level not seen in the past decade.

If VCU is able to meet its goal, it will have roughly 31,600 students by the fall of 2026, a 9% increase, and more of them will be revenue-rich out-of-state students.

More students means more revenue, which can fuel expansion of the campus, fund more financial aid for lower-income students and possibly stem the tide of tuition increases.

But the push comes at a time when competition for high school graduates is fierce, Virginia students are more apt to leave the state, and the number of graduates on the east coast is stagnating.

And it comes on the heels of the pandemic, which forced many low-income families to rethink whether to send their young adults to college or into the workforce.

In the past 10 years, VCU's enrollment has slid 9% to roughly 29,000. The largest declines have come in the College of Humanities and Sciences, which includes departments such as English, history, chemistry and physics.

The student population shrunk an additional 2% this year, which school president Michael Rao called a lingering effect of the pandemic on low-income students.

To reverse those trends, VCU intends to increase its number of out-of-state students, and it wants to keep more students already enrolled at VCU from leaving college without a degree.

Only 14% of current VCU students are from beyond Virginia's borders, a significantly lower percentage than the University of Virginia (42%) and the College of William & Mary (40%). But it's higher than the percentages at other state schools, such as the University of Mary Washington (9%) and Christopher Newport University (6%).

VCU's goal is to increase its out-of-state percentage to 17%.

North Carolina, Maryland and New York have high numbers of students interested in leaving the state for college, and they are the markets VCU will mine first.

The program VCU believes it can best sell to out-of-state students is its School of the Arts, which is VCU's most prestigious undergraduate program. VCU is planning a $181-million arts building at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Belvidere Street to beef up the school's attractiveness and capabilities.

The second way to increase enrollment is to limit VCU students from leaving without a degree. Currently, 84% of students stay after their first year, and 75% stay after their second. VCU aims at upping those numbers to 90% and 80% respectively.

Money is often the reason why students leave early. If students incur an expense, they often decide they can no longer afford school. If VCU can provide those students with better financial aid, it believes it can retain more of them. Just a 1% growth in retention brings in $800,000 in tuition revenue, the university said.

This year, VCU received 19,000 freshman applications, and it expected to offer admission to 16,500 of them. If 26% of offered students accept, VCU will enroll a freshman class of 4,400 next fall.

The more students who attend, the more revenue the school receives. For each percentage point in undergrad enrollment growth, the university gets $2.7 million in tuition revenue.

Out-of-state students pay far more than in-state. In-state students pay about $15,000 per year in tuition and fees, and out-of-state students pay $36,000.

Added revenue can stem the tide of tuition increases – VCU has proposed raising tuition between 3-6%, and its board will vote on tuition costs next month. And it helps raise financial aid – the university recently has increased its financial aid offerings every year.

More students can mean greater funding from the state, and it helps the university erect new buildings. VCU has more than $1 billion worth of construction plans for the next six years, some paid for by the university, some by the state.

But competition for high school graduates is getting hotter. Colleges in the Southeast are increasingly targeting Virginia graduates, who have the financial means to leave the state. High school grads from Virginia are more likely to choose out-of-state colleges than graduates in other southeastern states.

In 2011, 14% of college-bound high school graduates from Virginia chose out-of-state schools, according to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. By 2019, that number had grown to 17%. West Virginia University, Pennsylvania State University and the University of South Carolina are the most common out-of-state destinations. The University of Alabama and the University of Tennessee are popular choices, too.

Nationwide, college has become less attractive since the pandemic. College enrollment declined 7% between 2019 and 2020. In Virginia, some schools felt that crunch, while the state's most prestigious schools, such as UVA, Virginia Tech and William & Mary, continued booming.

The number of high school graduates on the East Coast is stagnating, and the total number of high school grads nationwide is expected to decline after 2025 and continue sinking for a decade.

Another way to increase enrollment is to find more first-generation students – those whose parents and grandparents didn't attend college. VCU already caters to first-generation and low-income students, but UVA and Virginia Tech have indicated they will pursue those students more, too.

"The problem is – there's more competition for them," Tomikia LeGrande, vice president for strategy, enrollment management and student success, said at last month's VCU board of visitors meeting.

VCU is upping its online offerings, but that isn't a quick and easy path to more revenue, LeGrande said. VCU will 18 new online programs in the fall, and it expects to continue offering a mix of in-person and online education.

Online education requires an investment, and universities have to find their niche as to what types of programs they can offer that students want.

"It can't just be a lecture on Zoom," LeGrande said.