VCU's newest building opens in Charles City for study of James River, its ecosystem, climate change

Inger Rice donated $2 million toward the lodge; it was the first gift Rao received after becoming president in 2009. He invited Rice to dinner at his home, where Rice presented him a check for $2 million.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed funding and construction on the research facility, which opened to students and faculty this semester. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., toured the facility Tuesday, arriving on a canoe. Kaine is an avid canoer.

At the center, students and faculty study the wildlife, the conservation of fisheries and the greenhouse gases entering and exiting plants.

They have tagged some 200 sturgeon with transmitters, allowing researchers to track their movement throughout the river. It was believed that the endangered sturgeon had disappeared from the James, until researcher Matt Balazik rediscovered them in part by listening for them with sonar pulled behind a boat.

The researchers catch the fish, run genetic analysis on them to determine their health, then quickly toss them back into the water.