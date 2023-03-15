Virginia Commonwealth University's medical school was built and maintained by enslaved laborers. Now the university has begun the process of memorializing them and creating a community benefit program to comply with a state law.

VCU is calling the effort Project Gabriel, and it's asking for feedback from the community.

"Project Gabriel is an opportunity to continue to acknowledge the institution's past, engage continuously with our community in a dialogue regarding actionable recommendations and make meaningful changes that reflect the inclusive public university and health system that we are today," VCU president Michael Rao said.

The name recognizes Gabriel, an enslaved resident of Henrico County who in 1800 attempted a widespread uprising of enslaved people. But Gabriel's plans were thwarted, and he was hanged.

VCU's project aims to have courage and conviction, like Gabriel did, said Sheryl Garland, a VCU Health executive and project leader.

In 2021, then-Gov. Ralph Northam signed a law requiring the state's five oldest public colleges – VCU, the University of Virginia, the College of William & Mary, Longwood University and Virginia Military Institute – to examine the extent to which slavery impacted their schools, to commemorate the enslaved and to establish a scholarship or economic program to benefit their descendants.

VCU fulfilled the first requirement last year when it commissioned a report by a retired New York University professor, Peter J. Wosh. He determined that VCU's medical college was "intimately connected" to slavery in the mid-1800s. The college owned or rented enslaved people who did various chores for the school, including cooking food and cleaning classrooms.

"Whatever dreams and aspirations they had were never fulfilled because of their enslavement," said Dr. Clifton Peay, a VCU board member and project leader.

Before VCU takes its next steps, it wants to hear from the community. It will hold a forum on March 21 at 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Middle School.

Garland said she expects VCU to implement a scholarship and some kind of community initiative. If a university awards a scholarship, the law requires it to operate the program for as many years as the university depended on slavery or until there are as many scholarship recipients as there were enslaved workers.

Determining the number of enslaved workers who built and maintained the medical school might be impossible. The school opened in 1838 as an extension of Hampden-Sydney College. It became a state institution in 1854, when it was renamed the Medical College of Virginia. The school owned or rented between four and eight slaves from its construction until 1864, according to tax records cited in Wosh's report.

The records do not list names of the enslaved, making it difficult to determine how many people served the medical college.

VCU intends to deliver preliminary recommendations to its board of visitors by the end of the academic year. After that, the university can adjust those plans as necessary, Garland said.

Last year, VCU named the building that houses its department of African American studies for Gabriel. Previously called Harrison House, the building on West Franklin Street is now Gabriel's House.

Two other colleges have already memorialized enslaved workers. UVa unveiled its memorial in 2020, and the College of William & Mary opened one last year.

