VCU's student food pantry is stocked but seeing fewer recipients

“We’re not touching a fraction of that,” Mathews-Ailsworth said.

To reach more students, the pantry might change its messaging or increase its exposure to students, she added.

The pantry now has a steady influx of fresh fruits and vegetables thanks to a business called Hungry Harvest, which buys produce that it would otherwise be thrown out because of a blemish, a misshaping or discoloration, said Tim Parrott, its vice president of marketing. It sells a 10-pound box for $15, delivered straight to customers’ homes. For every box sold, a portion of the money made is used toward donating more boxes of produce to food pantries.

Last week, the Ram Pantry received 300 pounds of lettuce, apples, pears, cucumbers, potatoes and colored bell peppers. Students can choose from any of the available items, selecting as much or as little as they want, order online and pick up the groceries in a plain paper bag outside the student center.

“This is amazing because produce is expensive,” Mathews-Ailsworth said.

The pantry offered some vegetables before, thanks to an on-campus garden. Every VCU student is eligible, and while they don't have to display a need, VCU does ask them to complete a survey so the university can learn more about the students who are accepting the grocery items.