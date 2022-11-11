 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VCU's Tomikia LeGrande chosen as president at Texas college

Tomikia LeGrande, a vice president at Virginia Commonwealth University, is expected to become the next president of Prairie View A&M University in Texas. 

Prairie View's board of regents named her as the only finalist for the job. Under Texas law, the board must wait 21 days before formally appointing her. She will remain at VCU until April.

LeGrande, VCU's vice president for strategy, enrollment management and student success, has led efforts to make VCU accessible to more students and to improve student success for students who face additional barriers, the school said in a statement. 

"Dr. Tomikia LeGrande’s good work has been vital to our mission of putting the needs of students first," VCU president Michael Rao said. "She’s exceptionally talented, a delight to work with and will certainly be a successful president. We are fortunate to have had her on our team and will miss her."

At VCU, LeGrande helped create a student financial services center that advises students on financial aid and financial literacy. 

"VCU is recognized as a national model for its commitment to student access and success - a testament to our programs, people and leaders," LeGrande said. 

VCU said it will begin a search for LeGrande's replacement. 

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

