VDOE to release new version of K-12 history standards this week

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration anticipates releasing this week an updated draft of state history standards, a document that when finalized will guide the teaching of history in Virginia’s K-12 schools.

The state Board of Education last month rejected a version of the state’s K-12 history standards created under the Youngkin administration, which had sparked backlash due to various oversights and a reframing of race relations.

The board, with a majority appointed by Youngkin, directed the Virginia Department of Education to create a new draft that addresses its errors and omissions, and incorporates elements of an earlier draft written largely under then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.

On Tuesday, a group of three history and social sciences organizations released their own 63-page document as a response to the board’s request that incorporates both administrations’ proposals.

The Virginia Department of Education — the agency the board directed to create a new standards document — was not involved or consulted in the creation of this draft, released Tuesday by the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, the Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and the American Historical Association.

A VDOE spokesman said department staff “are completing this work.”

The independent proposal represents the voices of the members of the community, and is not limited to a certain segment, according to the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium.

The original document written under Northam’s administration summoned input from hundreds of people and institutions, while the Youngkin administration sought input from nine entities for its draft.

The board had been set to vote on the original Northam draft in August, but state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow urged the board to delay a vote to give more time for newly appointed members to review the standards.

A VDOE official claimed the department did not anticipate any major changes or deletions of content, but the draft released last month was a complete rewrite.

Democratic legislators and educator groups criticized the draft for what some called “a whitewashing of history” and “political meddling.”

The Youngkin document does not reference the effects of slavery on today’s society, and removed most of the educational recommendations made in 2020 by the Virginia Commission on African American History Education. It also referred to Native Americans as “America’s first immigrants,” a mistake Balow later apologized for.

The Youngkin document does, however, contain some new teaching requirements that were not mentioned in the original Northam document, including references to Japanese internment camps, hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan, and about Sen. Hiram Revels of Mississippi, the first African American to serve in Congress.

After the board’s vote to reject the Youngkin standards, the governor expressed disappointment in the document his administration produced, acknowledging “omissions and mistakes.”

VDOE spokesman Charles Pyle said Tuesday that Balow “looks forward to communicating the department’s draft to the board and presenting it formally early next year.”