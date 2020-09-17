Virginia college leaders expect online classes to continue at least through the spring semester

Michael Rao, the president at Virginia Commonwealth University, said he expects many of the safety measures the school has adopted for the fall term to continue into the spring. Some of them might be expanded. VCU officials are randomly testing members of the community, enacting contact tracing for positive cases, and operating dorms at below capacity.

"There's still a lot we can learn as we continue to go through this semester," Rao said.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has tracked more than 3,700 cases of COVID-19 at four-year colleges in Virginia, including nearly 1,400 at James Madison University, 777 at Virginia Tech, 378 at the University of Virginia and 250 at Virginia Commonwealth University as of Thursday. According to The New York Times, there have been more than 88,000 cases at college campuses nationwide since the pandemic began.

Presidents at Arizona State University and Rice University in Texas also said they expect the spring semester to resemble the current one.