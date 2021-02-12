Virginia colleges are loosening quarantine requirements, but they don't agree on how long

Large universities have set aside dorms and purchased hotel rooms to serve as quarantine and isolation space. Their capacity to house sick and exposed students is critical in determining whether a university can withstand an increase of positive cases.

Murphy lived there for 14 days, taking his classes on computer and skateboarding in the hotel’s parking lot for recreation. He never had the option of taking a COVID test and leaving early. The CDC warns that a person can transmit the virus up to 14 days after receiving it, despite showing no symptoms.

At first, Murphy’s friends questioned his decision to voluntarily enter quarantine. Young people have recovered from COVID at a high rate.

But UVA students generally abided by quarantine policy, university spokesman Wes Hester said. Students signed an agreement to quarantine as a condition of returning to in-person activities.

This semester, Virginia has reduced the number of days its students must quarantine after an exposure. They may take a test on Day 9 and return home on Day 11.

College athletes operate on their own schedule. The Atlantic Coast Conference allows an athlete to test negative on Day 5 and rejoin the team after Day 7.