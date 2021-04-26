Virginia colleges have authority to require COVID vaccines, attorney general's office says

Virginia's public colleges have the authority to require COVID-19 vaccines among their students, Attorney General Mark Herring said Monday, the latest development in a nationwide trend in higher education toward mandating shots.

In an official opinion, Herring said colleges "may condition in-person attendance on receipt of an approved COVID-19 vaccine during this time of pandemic."

Scores of universities, both public and private, have announced they will require immunization in the fall, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. Maryland's state university system said Friday it will require its students and staff to be vaccinated before returning for the fall semester.

Most Virginia colleges haven't followed suit yet. University spokespeople have cited federal and state laws that experts say could be used either in support or opposition of vaccine mandates.