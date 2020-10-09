Virginia colleges take differing approaches for COVID testing among students

At Virginia Tech, students file into Lane Stadium each day to be tested for the coronavirus. These students don't have symptoms, but because they were randomly selected and compelled to undergo a test, they line up below the luxury suites and receive a nasal swab. Any student who refuses is referred to the office of student conduct.

In Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University takes a different approach: Students who participate in testing are rewarded with a $10 Amazon gift card. When the school needed more students to participate in testing last month, it set up a station outside a large dorm and asked students walking by to take a test.

Large colleges in Virginia are testing a percentage of their student bodies in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but they are divided about whether to use incentives or punishment to ensure students take part.

It's a practice often referred to as surveillance testing. Colleges pick students at random and test them, hoping to ferret out asymptomatic carriers before they unwittingly pass the virus to another person. At Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia, students who are selected are required to accept. They are given the flexibility to schedule the test at their convenience. Both schools also take samples of waste water outside dorms to look for signs of the virus.