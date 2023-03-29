Virginia Commonwealth University is boosting its visibility in the city of Richmond. Beginning this fall, the university will install more of the large VCU letter signs that dot its campus.
They are metal, bright yellow and roughly 7 feet tall. They let visitors know when they are about to enter campus, which is why VCU calls them “front doors” to the university. And they are ground zero for Instagram-bound selfies.
Currently, there are three of them on the Monroe Park Campus. Now VCU intends to build five more and add them to the MCV Campus.
School leaders say the signs will help unite the two corners of the university.
“You’re going to see this ‘One VCU‘ [motto] really come to life,” said Meredith Weiss, vice president for administration.
At least one more sign will be built on the Monroe Park Campus, outside the engineering building at West Cary and South Belvidere streets.
VCU has plans for four more downtown: at the school of dentistry at East Leigh and North 12th streets, in front of Randolph Minor Hall at East Broad and College streets, the off-ramp from Interstate 95 near Broad and College streets and East Broad and North 10th streets at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.
The university is considering two more but has not announced locations.
VCU chose see-through letters instead of block letters as a way to incorporate the university and its health system into the city.
“We’re a fabric of the city,” Weiss said. “We’re not trying to block from the city.”
Not only do the signs show outsiders where campus begins, they have become popular destinations for students to take selfies and pose for photos in graduation gowns.
“It’s huge,” said Richard Sliwoski, associate vice president of facilities management. “It’s one of their go-to sites.”
Construction on the signs will begin this fall, but it is unclear how much time VCU will need to install them.
VCU plans to open two new buildings this year. Construction on a $124 million STEM building on West Franklin Street, which began in 2020, is scheduled to finish this spring.
A technology operations center at 707 W. Broad St. is scheduled to open in December, as VCU moves its IT hub from downtown. The new facility will cost $42 million.
Work is scheduled to begin on VCU’s newest building in September — the Arts and Innovation Academic Building at North Belvidere and West Broad Streets. Building construction is scheduled to begin in late 2024 and finish by March 2026.
VCU recently updated its capital plan, which includes building construction and renovation through the year 2030. Projects are slotted into two-year time frames that indicate when funding and planning will begin. Weiss noted that the schedule is optimistic and not set in stone.
The state generally funds academic buildings, while VCU foots the bill for athletics facilities and student activity buildings. The university often enters into public-private partnerships to build dormitories.
2024-2026
VCU plans to build a $415 million dentistry building at the site of the Public Safety Building in the Navy Hill area. The proposed budget from Gov. Glenn Youngkin includes approval for VCU to begin planning, but the budget still needs approval by legislators this spring or summer.
VCU intends to build a research facility to replace Sanger Hall, but it has not announced a location. It also plans to erect a new academic building at the site of the current student center on Floyd Avenue.
VCU will renovate Johnson Hall, a more than 100-year-old dorm that closed in 2021 because of mold.
It also intends to build an outdoor track, tennis courts and practice fields at the athletics village. And it has plans for a new honors dormitory on West Grace Street.
2026-2028
VCU intends to renovate Oliver Hall, which is located on West Main Street on the Monroe Park Campus and houses the School of Education.
It also plans to build a soccer stadium at the athletic village, a new student commons building across the street from the old one and green space near where the current commons stands.
2028-2030
A new school of pharmacy is planned, though VCU has not specified a location. VCU plans to build a health sciences library and academic innovation center and a medical campus residence for students.
At the athletics village, it will construct an indoor field house.
