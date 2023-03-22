Virginia Commonwealth University has been approved to create a School of Population Health, designed to help replenish understaffed state and local health departments — a vulnerability the pandemic exposed.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia endorsed the project Tuesday, more than two years after VCU began planning.

“We are excited to launch the School of Population Health and to address this growing need in the commonwealth,” VCU spokesperson Michael Porter said in a statement.

The school will have four departments — biostatistics, epidemiology, health policy and social and behavioral sciences. It mostly will offer graduate-level degrees such as a Master of Public Health or a PhD in epidemiology.

Graduates will be prepared to work for state health departments and local health districts. In 2021, there were hundreds of vacancies across the state, Dr. Art Kellermann, then-CEO of VCU Health, said at the time.

Research organizations and employers increasingly desire public health graduates, Kellermann added.

VCU already has some of the departments and faculty needed. The university intends to hire 18 new employees, including a dean with an annual salary of $300,000, according to documents filed with the state. The university proposed a $19 million budget for the school next year.

To help fund it, VCU will move $51 million from the School of Medicine to support the new school’s creation.

Merging the four departments into a single school for public health aligns VCU with other universities and provides a more cohesive structure, the university said. At least 17 other colleges in the state have freestanding schools or colleges dedicated to public health.

“I think the time is right, and I think it’s important we move forward with this,” VCU president Michael Rao said in 2021. “It never did make sense to me why we didn’t have this.”

Population Health would become the fifth school in VCU Health Sciences, in addition to medicine, dentistry, nursing and pharmacy. In 2021, VCU had roughly 100 students enrolled in existing public health programs. The university expected the school to grow to 300 students, Kellermann said at the time.

VCU began exploring the idea in October 2020 and gained approval from the VCU board of visitors in 2021. Approval from the state council takes effect April 1, but it is unclear when the school will open.

It still needs to gain accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health. Universities cannot use the name “school of public health” until they have gained accreditation, VCU said.

So VCU will call it the School of Population Health until it is accredited, when the university plans to change the name to School of Public Health.

“We look forward to working with our partners at the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) as we prepare for a formal announcement in the coming weeks,” Porter said.

29 photos from The Times-Dispatch archives