Virginia Commonwealth University will not require students to take a class on race and racism this year, reversing a plan that students and staff devised after the murder of George Floyd.

The university does not have the space and staffing to offer the two classes to every new student, administrators said, a claim professors disputed. Members of the faculty say the administrators made the decision, shared with faculty last week, unilaterally and without consulting the professors who spent years developing and approving the requirement.

Though the classes are no longer mandatory, they are still available to students. The move to delay indefinitely the requirement comes as Gov. Glenn Youngkin has tried to clamp down on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at state colleges and beyond.

Without requiring students to take these classes, they miss out a critical piece of education, professors say.

“Our students need to have exposure to the realities of race and racism in the United States,” said Amy Rector, an anthropology professor at VCU.

In summer 2020, students at VCU asked for a class on race and racism. The university began forming a new requirement that students take one of two classes that center on race as part of their general education.

Students could take “Introduction to Race and Racism in the United States” or “Reading Race” to fulfill the requirement. About 700 students have signed up for the two classes this fall.

In 2021, VCU’s undergraduate curriculum committee approved the “Introduction to Race” class with strong support from the faculty. The school’s board of visitors approved the requirement as part of a broad educational plan in 2022.

Professors started teaching it in spring 2022 and planned to make it required in fall 2023.

The class teaches the history of race and how it affects people today, said Mignonne Guy, a professor in the Department of African American Studies. It’s designed to give students the history so they can move forward unified.

“Race is not biological,” Guy said. “It’s not genetic. It’s a sociopolitical construct that has been used over time; sadly, that divides populations.”

Katie Logan, a professor on the committee that approved the class, said it filled a hole in VCU’s education.

Based on feedback from students, the class has been a success, Rector said. The university asked students to fill out surveys and conducted focus groups to gauge student reaction. They responded positively, saying they felt empowered to face real-world problems. It’s the kind of material students need to navigate the world today, the professors said.

But VCU does not have the space and staffing needed to offer the two classes to the roughly 5,000 freshmen and transfer students who would have to take them, administrators said.

“We cannot, in good faith, require of students something they have no opportunity to meet,” Provost Fotis Sotiropoulos said in a statement on Monday.

The administration will work with a faculty and staff committee to discuss educational requirements going forward, Sotiropoulos added.

Professors interpreted the indefinite delay as an attempt to permanently remove the requirement, according to a letter to the school community written by professor Everett Carpenter and three other faculty members.

Professors dispute the administration’s claim that there isn’t enough space and staffing, saying they have worked for more than a year making sure the university had enough capacity.

Some faculty worry that the administration made the decision with politics in mind. Youngkin has made diversity, equity and inclusion at colleges a target. Earlier this year, Republicans in the General Assembly sponsored a bill to require colleges report how much they spent on employees who focus on DEI. The bill ultimately failed.

Earlier this year, Youngkin said DEI had “gone off the rails,” saying it sought to ensure equal outcomes, not just equal opportunity. The governor renamed an executive branch position, held by Martin Brown, from the head of diversity, equity and inclusion to “Chief Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion Officer.” During an April appearance at Virginia Military Institute, Brown reportedly said, “DEI is dead.”

Delaying VCU’s requirement for a class on race and racism was taken “in a political moment where we have seen a national concerted effort to censor course content,” the professors wrote in their letter.

It has become harder for educators to do their jobs as schools and colleges are increasingly scrutinized by politicians, Guy said.

“To politicize education is really indicative of educational malpractice, in my opinion,” she added.

