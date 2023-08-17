Virginia Commonwealth University’s incoming class is so large that some students will live in an off-campus hotel.

The university has listed the Graduate Richmond, two blocks east of Monroe Park on West Franklin Street, as one of its residential options for students this year.

VCU expects to have more than 4,500 freshmen this year, which could be the largest class in the school’s history. While the outsize number of students presents logistical challenges, it also will boost a university whose enrollment has flagged in recent years.

Rooms at the Graduate will house two students and include two queen-size beds and a television. Students will pay $9,260 for a nine-month lease.

Because the hotel doesn’t have washers and dryers, students will have to visit another dorm to launder their clothes. Each room has one closet, which will be shared, and each room has limited storage space, the university noted.

The university expects about 80 freshmen to live there this school year.

“First-year new student enrollment at VCU has increased this year, which has resulted in an increased demand for on-campus housing,” said Brian McNeill, a VCU spokesperson.

A 205-room hotel, the Graduate’s Richmond location was the company’s ninth location when it opened in 2017. AJ Capital Partners, a hospitality and real estate investment firm from Chicago, now owns 37 Graduate locations nationwide.

VCU has a dozen residential facilities that can house about 5,700 students. In 2021, the university closed Johnson Hall because of elevated levels of mold in the 100-plus-year-old building.

More than 400 students had to move out, and some went to apartments and the Delta Hotels by Marriott Richmond downtown. Johnson Hall has not reopened.

This year’s freshman class will be among the largest in school history. The largest so far arrived in the fall of 2018 with roughly 4,600 students. Colleges don’t officially record their enrollment size until several weeks into the semester, after some students have dropped out.

A large class is a welcome sign to administrators, who hoped to see the university grow before the pandemic occurred. VCU’s enrollment peaked at about 33,000 in 2010 and dropped to about 28,000 last year, and VCU was the only large college in the state not growing.

Students will arrive on campus Friday and Saturday. The city will close Laurel Street between West Grace and West Main streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Classes begin Tuesday, Aug. 22.