Virginia community college board names new chancellor, defying Youngkin's call to restart hiring process

The State Board for Community Colleges named a new leader Thursday, defying Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who one day earlier called for the board to restart the hiring process and appoint an interim chancellor.

The board named Russell A. Kavalhuna the next chancellor of Virginia's 23 community colleges, succeeding Glenn Dubois, who will retire at the end of June. Kavalhuna is president of Henry Ford College in Michigan, a community college founded in 1938

His appointment ends a tumultuous hiring process that the governor criticized for excluding Youngkin's administration, lacking transparency and neglecting the community college system's most significant needs.

But no delay was necessary, the board insisted Thursday, because it had met all of Youngkin's concerns.

Youngkin first raised alarm last week, writing a letter to board chair Nathaniel Bishop, accusing the board of refusing to collaborate with Youngkin's administration.

The governor called for a meeting with Bishop and members of the hiring committee, a briefing on the board's strategy and a list of nominees.

At least one of those requests was met, as Youngkin and Bishop conferred twice. But Youngkin still felt excluded from the decision-making process, he wrote in a second letter Wednesday obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"Our exclusion from your search process for the next chancellor was disappointing, and I strongly recommend that the selection committee appoint an interim chancellor and restart the process," Youngkin wrote Wednesday.

He asked the board to appoint one or more business leaders to the hiring committee and to accept a member of Youngkin's administration as a nonvoting member. He pledged not pick the chancellor himself, saying he was unaware of which finalists the board had chosen.

Undeterred, the board moved forward late Thursday, naming Kavalhuna its new permanent chancellor. The announcement came after the board spent at least three hours in closed session discussing the hire.

Kavalhuna, a former federal prosecutor and commercial airline captain, was executive director of flight operations at Western Michigan University College of Aviation before becoming president at Henry Ford College.

In Youngkin's opinion, the community college system hasn't done enough to support workforce development or grow enrollment, said Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for the governor. There are 300,000 unfilled jobs in the state, his office has said, and since the pandemic, the number of jobs in Virginia has dropped by 200,000, ranking Virginia 43rd for job recovery.

Plus, enrollment in Virginia's community colleges has dropped 27% in the past decade. The next chancellor needs to reverse these trends, the governor has said.

"While there are outstanding individual schools, Virginia needs an entire system that supports all Virginians in the pursuit of gaining skills, furthering their academic goals and equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-competitive world," Porter said.

But derailing the hiring process wasn't necessary, the board wrote Thursday in a response to Youngkin. It said it had already satisfied the governor's concerns.

To include the administration, the board said, it contacted the Secretaries of Education and Commerce & Trade soon after their appointments. The input of the administration was "critical to our work and the evaluation of our candidates," the board said.

To incorporate members of the business committee in the hiring process, the selection committee added Jason El Koubi, interim president of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

"We, too, prioritized the importance of talent development," the board added.

The board publicized the job posting last summer, attracting nearly 50 candidates, and posted updates on the committee's progress to the VCCS website.

But the VCCS failed to update that site. On Thursday, the web page indicated the board was ready to conduct round-one interviews. In reality, it had made far more progress.

The transparency, administration input and business involvement Youngkin sought "has been accomplished," the board said. "Therefore, there is no need to delay nor repeat the process."

The board also touted Kavalhuna's focus on workforce development throughout his career.

"Russ Kavalhuna is a transformational higher education leader who is uniquely prepared to move forward our community college system and elevate it to be the best in the nation," Bishop said in a statement.

The new chancellor's priority will be to connect unemployed and underemployed residents with businesses suffering talent shortages, he said in a statement.

"There is broad and bipartisan agreement that families, communities and economies are stronger when more people have access to community colleges," Kavalhuna added.