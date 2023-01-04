Virginia Community College System names new chancellor, ending tumultuous search

The State Board for Community Colleges named a new chancellor Wednesday, ending a long search in which the first choice backed out and Gov. Glenn Youngkin threatened the jobs of the board members.

David Doré, an administrator at an Arizona community college, will become the head of Virginia’s 23 community colleges, saying he’ll prioritize producing a more highly skilled workforce to meet industry needs. That vision aligns with the governor’s.

Doré replaces Sharon Morrissey, who was named interim chancellor last summer when the board’s first pick changed his mind. The board hired a Michigan community college president, Russell Kavalhuna, in March, but Kavalhuna later backtracked and chose not to take the job.

In the summer of 2021, former chancellor Glenn DuBois announced he would retire after more than 20 years on the job. Before the board named his replacement, Youngkin interjected, saying he was concerned with the search process.

Youngkin asked the board to restart its search and to accept the input of his administration. But the board defied his call and days later named Kavalhuna the new chancellor.

After meeting with Youngkin, Kavalhuna decided not to take the job. The board named Morrissey as the interim replacement.

Seizing the opportunity, Youngkin doubled down on his demand, telling the board to accept his administration into the search and to buy into his vision for community colleges or to resign immediately.

The board acquiesced, and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera was added to the search committee as a non-voting member.

Doré seems to be a match for the governor’s vision focusing on workforce development. He’s currently president of campuses and executive vice chancellor for student experience and workforce development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Ariz.

He led the college’s implementation of “Centers for Excellence,” which focused on meeting Arizona’s workforce needs and partnering with businesses. Doré said he’ll look at Virginia’s industries and see how well each college aligns with them.

Youngkin previously said he wants every high school student to graduate with some kind of credential — such as an associate’s degree. Doré said he’s on board with that concept.

The new chancellor added that 2023 is a challenging and exciting time for higher education. After falling for 10 straight years, enrollment at Virginia’s community colleges finally flattened out last fall. There are roughly 145,000 community college students in the state.

Douglas M. Garcia, chair of the board, said the members were looking for someone with a strong workforce development background from the beginning. The board did not have to compromise any of its original priorities.

When DuBois announced his retirement, the board initially said it wanted someone who would broaden educational opportunities through strong leadership, public policy and private investment. The board also asked for a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, anti-racism and a passion for serving first-generation, low-income and minority students.

The second job posting highlighted the importance of workforce development and included a statement from Youngkin.

“I think we were kind of steadfast in seeking someone that’s going to be transformational for our 23 colleges,” Garcia said.

Doré starts April 1.