Virginia community colleges will require masks be worn indoors

Students and employees at Virginia's community colleges will be required to wear masks while indoors, said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System.

The VCCS will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DuBois said in a letter to college presidents Wednesday. That includes layered prevention strategies at colleges and for vaccinated people to wear a mask in settings with substantial levels of transmission.

All of the state's 23 community colleges serve localities that have shown substantial or high transmission rates in recent days, the chancellor said. There have been more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases at Virginia's four-year universities since the pandemic began, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch survey of college figures.

Colleges have the flexibility to decide when to implement the rule. The VCCS will allow them to apply the mandate in a manner that best suits each college. For example, professors can remove their masks when standing at a safe distance or behind a plexiglass barrier.