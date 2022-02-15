Virginia House and Senate disagree on whether hazing on college campuses should be a felony

The House of Delegates and Senate have passed bills designed to toughen the punishment for hazing on Virginia college campuses, but the two bodies disagree on whether the crime should be considered a felony or misdemeanor.

Now, the two sides will have to rectify their differences.

The legislation comes in response to the death of Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University freshman who died of alcoholic intoxication last year following a "big-little" party at the Delta Chi fraternity.

On Tuesday, the House of Delegates unanimously passed HB993, which would make hazing a Class 5 felony, punishable by one to 10 years in prison. It also would allow a student who calls 911 and renders aid to use his or her actions as part of a criminal defense.

Oakes' family supports this version, which gives them "tremendous hope," said Courtney White, cousin of Adam Oakes.

The House version contrasts the Senate's, SB440, which was passed last week by a vote of 30-10. All 10 "no" votes came from Republicans.

Rewritten by a Senate subcommittee, the bill was criticized by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, and the Oakes family, which said it was watered down.

The Senate version keeps hazing a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by no more than one year in prison. But it allows a prosecutor to charge a student with both manslaughter and hazing without risking double jeopardy.

It also gives immunity to a student who calls 911 and renders aid, which could protect the hazer, White said. The Senate also would allow prosecutors to order an injunction against a college president if a university knowingly allowed hazing to continue.

Bell said the Senate's version was nothing like the original.

"I feel like we're going to end up in a place where they claim they're passing a bill, but they're not really," Bell told Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, the bill's sponsor. "They're passing something entirely different than what you're asking for."

Making hazing a felony is a no-brainer, said Jim Piazza, whose son Tim died in a hazing incident at Penn State University in 2017. In his son's case, every other charge was tossed out by a judge as 21 defense attorneys chipped away at those other charges.

"The only things in it that stuck at the end of the day was hazing," Piazza said. "We're not looking to throw a bunch of kids in jail. We're looking to create a deterrent."

At least 12 states consider hazing a felony, including New Jersey, where in 2007 a student, Gary DeVercelly, died in a hazing incident at Rider University. His mother, Julie DeVercelly, said a harsher punishment can stop hazing from continuing.

The North American Interfraternity Conference, which represents 6,000 chapters nationwide, also supports the felony provision, said Jordan Horace, a spokesperson for the group.

"Individual accountability has been missing in the system, while hazing culture has grown in our country," he said.

He asserted it's not enough for a student to receive a slap on the wrist or be sued; the real deterrent is a felony charge.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin supports a strengthened anti-hazing law, but he hasn't put his support behind either bill.

Nathan Green, a commonwealth's attorney for Williamsburg and James City County, told a subcommittee that holding presidents accountable for hazing with an injunction would be difficult for prosecutors. It's not something prosecutors are trained for or normally asked to do.

Bell questioned why the provision was necessary, given a person can already file a lawsuit against a negligent college president.

On Tuesday, the House also passed HB525, known as Adam's Law, which requires student organizations to undergo hazing prevention training. The bill passed 98-2. Last month, the Senate unanimously passed a similar version.