Virginia is getting billions in federal dollars. Former Gov. Doug Wilder says a chunk should go to HBCUs.

Last month, Northam laid out priorities for how to spend the $4.3 billion. While public schools were on the list, Northam’s concern seems more directed to K-12 education.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Friday the state is more likely to address HBCU funding in December than during a special session of the General Assembly to address the federal aid. Northam will propose his final budget in December before he leaves office.

The American Rescue Plan Act represents one-time funding, and the state generally won’t use one-time funds to pay for ongoing expenses. Northam already made HBCUs a priority in the budget adopted by the General Assembly this year, Layne said.

“The governor has demonstrated he is aware of that issue,” Layne added.

HBCUs need more than $50 million, Wilder said, but he suggested the figure because it’s realistic and a reasonable share of the overall pot.

The budget Northam signed this year gives $12.9 million to Norfolk State to restore previous reductions and to pay for technology upgrades. The assembly added $5 million to create a joint school of public health for Norfolk State and Old Dominion.