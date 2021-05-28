Virginia is making college education cheaper for noncitizens. But this 21-year-old L.C. Bird grad got left out.

Velasquez said he doesn’t worry about his family’s asylum status, even though most cases are denied. Last year, 72% of asylum claims were rejected, according to a report by Syracuse University.

It’s not enough to come from a dangerous country, Paarlberg said. To be granted asylum, a person must be under threat of death or persecution because of his or her race, religion, nationality, political belief or social group. Immigrants from Venezuela have had slightly better odds, Paarlberg said, because the reason for their persecution is clear, and the U.S. is more sympathetic to immigrants from countries whose leaders are unfriendly to America.

If his family's claim is rejected, there are other avenues they can pursue.

A critical mistake

Velasquez and his family arrived in Feb. 2017 carrying tourism visas. Because they knew someone in Richmond who could help them, they chose to settle here.

The next month, Velasquez enrolled in high school as a junior. He could have waited until the following fall to enroll, he said, starting his junior year over and graduating a year later. But the school suggested he start right away, which turned out to be a critical mistake.