Virginia school systems face deadline to spend federal relief funds

Virginia school districts had until Friday to spend nearly $215 million of federal relief funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 27, 2020, the U.S. Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) ACT which provided $30.75 billion to the Education Stabilized Fund. The money was split into three funds concerning higher education, the governor's emergency education relief, and K-12 education.

Of that $30.75 billion, the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education (ESSER) Fund received $13.5 billion. The emergency relief funds were reserved to address the impact of COVID-19 on schools across the country.

School divisions had until Friday to spend that money, known as ESSER I, on a variety of pandemic-related expenses, including staff pay, technology to enable virtual learning, and repairs or upgrades to HVAC systems to make school buildings safer upon students’ return, and must submit their ESSER expenses to the state for reimbursement by November.

To learn more about the state of school emergency relief fund plans, over the summer the Richmond Times-Dispatch sent public records requests to each of the state’s 132 public school systems.

School systems in the Richmond area were allocated $29.6 million of ESSER I funding, according to records from the Virginia Department of Education. More than 75% of that money went to Richmond Public Schools ($13.7 million) and Henrico County Public Schools ($9.4 million). Chesterfield County Public Schools, the largest division in the area by enrollment, received $5.6 million, and Hanover County Public Schools received just over $900,000.

Records shared with the Times-Dispatch show that RPS’s ESSER spending included $5.7 million in devices to support virtual learning, $1.7 million in sanitation services for school buildings and $1.6 million to provide mental health services for students and staff, while Henrico County’s largest expenditure was more than $3 million to pay classroom monitors and substitute teachers.

Most of the school districts that responded to the Times-Dispatch’s request confirmed that they had spent most or all of their ESSER I allocations by the middle of July. But in some districts, significant amounts of money were not spent until the program’s final months.

Some of that is merely a result of timing. A spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools, which had yet to spend nearly $200,000 when the district responded to the Times-Dispatch’s records request, confirmed Thursday that in July, the district was still waiting on an invoice from a cybersecurity software provider that has since been received and paid.

But in other cases, it is unclear whether the districts have spent all of the money allocated to them. Representatives for public school systems in Amherst and Madison counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Danville — all of which had not yet obligated at least $30,000 of ESSER I funds as of July — did not respond to follow-ups from The Times-Dispatch to confirm whether they had spent the remaining money.

Charles Pyle, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Education, told The Times-Dispatch via email that money allotted to school divisions that had not been requested for reimbursement by the November deadline would revert back to the U.S. Treasury.

ESSER I is not the only allotment of federal relief money designed to help school systems get through the pandemic. ESSER II, an additional $54.3 billion in federal funding for local schools, was awarded as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, signed into law in December 2020.

And a third round of funding, ESSER III, was designated for schools in March 2021 after the American Rescue Plan was signed into law. The $1.9 trillion relief package included $122 billion in new relief funds for elementary and secondary schools.

Funds from ESSER II and ESSER III are required to be spent by September 2023 and September 2024, respectively.

Roberto Rodriguez, assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Education’s office of planning, evaluation and policy development, said at an education seminar in July that “our administration is going to stay solidly focused on making sure these dollars are put to use for recovery and meeting the needs associated with the pandemic.”

However, Rodriguez said, there are longer-term considerations to keep in mind, and solutions will not appear overnight.