Virginia schools among top in U.S. to utilize solar energy

Virginia school divisions are on track to save millions by using solar energy.

Over the past two years, the solar capacity of Virginia’s K-12 schools has more than doubled, according to data from Charlottesville-based advocacy organization Generation180.

The progress was largely spurred by a policy change in Virginia allowing tax-exempt entities like schools and localities to use third-party power purchase agreements.

With these agreements, solar developers own and maintain the system for the life of the agreement, or typically around 25 years. In return, the school district purchases the solar energy produced. The contracts allow schools to go solar with no upfront capital costs.

School divisions save millions by paying for solar power, which is much cheaper than standard electricity.

“That’s important for school districts around Virginia because it’s typically the second-highest cost for schools after staffing,” said Tish Tablan, program director for Generation180. “Instead of paying that money to the utility, that’s money they can now reinvest into students, into teacher pay and to learning.”

About 94% of the solar capacity installed by K-12 schools was funded through third-party ownership.

Virginia ranks ninth in the U.S. for cumulative solar capacity in K-12 schools and ranks 13th in the nation for the total number of schools with solar. There are now 154 schools powered by solar — an increase of 65 schools over the past two years.

Hanover County Public Schools has four of its schools powered by solar through a contract with Sun Tribe Solar, a Charlottesville solar energy company.

The four projects have saved the school division more than $100,000 each year, and the savings should increase as host utility rates rise.

Historically, host utility rates have increased at a predictable level, but in recent years, they have risen dramatically. Hanover Public Schools was expected to save $183,000 between 2020 and 2022, but actually saved about $202,000 due to the rising cost of standard electricity.

In Henrico County, three schools — Highland Springs High School, J.R. Tucker High School and Holladay Elementary — are in the final stages of solar installation and will begin operating later this fall.

The Henrico school division executed power purchase agreements last year with five schools: Glen Allen High, Harvie Elementary, Holman Middle, Kaechele Elementary and Colonial Trail Elementary. Solar will be installed at those schools in the future, but the exact timeline is unknown, according to Carrie Webster, the county’s energy manager.

Henrico, which has active solar installations in other county facilities, projects it will save $4 million over 25 years with its installed or planned solar projects.

Two large solar arrays will soon be installed in Southwest Virginia, in two localities that have historically been coal mining communities: Wise County and Lee County.

In Wise County, the five schools that will go solar will cover almost half of the energy needs at the division’s schools. According to the solar developer, the school division is expected to save $7.5 million over the 35-year lifetime of the solar array.